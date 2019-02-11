JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What would a rivalry game be if a friendly wager wasn’t involved?

History between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia football teams date back to 1904 and since then, fans on both sides eagerly wait for the year’s bragging rights.

This year, governors Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp announced a friendly wager ahead of the top 10 match-up which has earned the nickname “World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".

If No. 6 Florida (7-1, 4-1 SEC) wins, Georgia Gov. Kemp will go python hunting in the Everglades with Florida Gov. DeSantis.

If No. 8 Georgia (6-1, 3-1 SEC) win, Gov. DeSanits will go feral hog hunting in South Georgia. Pythons and feral hogs are invasive non-native animals that are overpopulating their respective environments.

"I know that wild hog sausage is a lot better than python," Kemp said of the wager in a Twitter video.

As for College Football Playoff hopes, there’s much more on the line. For both teams, it’s win or go home. The loser of Saturday’s game will likely be eliminated from CFP contention.

Florida vs. Georgia kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Georgia leads the series with a 51-43-2 record.

