FSU football season ends after game at Wake Forest canceled due to coronavirus

Florida State University's regular season finale game at Wake Forest has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test at FSU, according to the ACC.
The ACC said the positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing efforts resulted in not enough offensive linemen available to continue the game.
The ACC Medical Advisory Group set standards for continuing or canceling games because of the pandemic during the preseason.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Wake Forest game was the fourth FSU has had to cancel because of coronavirus test results or ACC schedule shuffling.
- Second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna receives backing from FDA panel
- 'This isn't supposed to happen': Polk County neighbors work to clear a path toward healing after a tornado devastates homes ahead of the holidays
- 'This isn't going to stop us from living our dream.' Businesses push ahead after destructive tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Thousands of chickens burned in massive Pasco County barn fire
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter