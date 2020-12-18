x
FSU football season ends after game at Wake Forest canceled due to coronavirus

Florida State's positive COVID-19 test and quarantining results in not enough available offensive linemen for the game.
Credit: AP
Fireworks go off as Florida State enters Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State University's regular season finale game at Wake Forest has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test at FSU, according to the ACC.

The ACC said the positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing efforts resulted in not enough offensive linemen available to continue the game. 

The ACC Medical Advisory Group set standards for continuing or canceling games because of the pandemic during the preseason.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Wake Forest game was the fourth FSU has had to cancel because of coronavirus test results or ACC schedule shuffling.

   

