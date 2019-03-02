TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University quarterback Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the football team.

A woman believed to be Francois' girlfriend posted a video to Instagram on Saturday that appeared to feature a man off-camera, allegedly Francois, making threats and admitting to abuse, according to CBS Sports.

The video was deleted from the platform.

Head coach Willie Taggart released the following statement Sunday:

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct.

"We are moving forward as a program."

In the video, as reported by CBS Sports, Francois allegedly yells at the woman, who asks him to stop hitting her.

"Throw it again so I can beat your ass," the man says. "... F--- you, I'm going to hit you in your face every f---ing time."

The woman wrote in the caption she had been in a "domestic situation" with Francois for two years. She also says she lost a child "because of all of the beating."

"Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love," the caption read, according to CBS Sports. "This isn't love. You are a coward and this isn't right. Just because you are who you are that doesn't give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!"

Francois announced in early January he would return to FSU for his senior year. The Associated Press reports the redshirt junior started 11 games for the Seminoles, who went 5-7 in 2018 but did not make a bowl game for the first time since 1982.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.