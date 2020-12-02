TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Labor Day won't be easy for Florida State during the next four years. The Seminoles have West Virginia in 2020 and Notre Dame in 2021.

The Noles on Tuesday added the defending national champions to their future schedule.

LSU and Florida State will open the 2022 and 2023 season's against each other. But instead of choosing a home-and-home series in Baton Rouge and Tallahassee, the athletic departments opted to take the show on the road.

The first meeting goes to Louisiana at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The following season, the game moves Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Those games currently scheduled for Labor Day Sunday each year.

