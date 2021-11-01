Gasparilla Bowl tickets go on sale Nov. 8

Ticket prices range from $13.75 a seat to $69.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl holiday matchup are set to go on sale next week.

The 14th edition of the bowl game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Raymond James Stadium, according to a news release, with tickets starting at $13.75.

Two teams from among many of the major conferences — American Athletic Conference (AAC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference (MAC), Mountain West, Pacific 12 Conference (Pac-12), the Southeastern Conference (SEC), plus independent programs Brigham Young University and Army — will face-off, hopefully, with some decent "Florida in December" weather.

Anyone interested in tickets, which prices range from $13.75 a seat to $69, can visit GasparillaBowl.com starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.