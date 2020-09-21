Jackson State hires Deion Sanders as new football coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is coming to the SWAC. Monday, he was hired and introduced as the head football coach of Jackson State University.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Deion Sanders will be the next head football coach at Jackson State, he announced Sunday on his new podcast.

"God called me to Jackson State," Sanders said on the first episode of "21st & Prime," according to a transcription by the Clarion Ledger.

Jackson State announced the hiring on Monday.

Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a stellar NFL career during which he also played Major League Baseball, is a first-time head coach at the collegiate level.

"I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University," Sanders said in the school's statement Monday. "It's my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general."

"It's very big for Jackson State University," athletic director Ashley Robinson said, according to the Clarion Ledger's transcription. "Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University -- a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers -- it's just a great time."

In the statement Monday, Robinson said, "Coach Sanders is student-athlete centered and cares about young men and their wellbeing beyond the football field. We expect to compete for and win championships at Jackson State, and Coach Sanders will help us achieve those goals."

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

A two-time All-American at Florida State, Sanders was the first-round draft choice of the Atlanta Falcons in 1989. In 2020, for the NFL 100th Season, Sanders was named to the NFL All-Time Team.



In 2011, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also one of 14 players and two coaches to be named in the National Football Foundation's 2011 College Football Hall of Fame Football Bowl Subdivision Class. Sanders, who holds the NFL record for career return touchdowns (19 by kickoff, punt, interception, and fumble), has recently joined the Barstool Sports team where he is making appearances on various programming including on the Pro Football Football Show, Pro Football Football After Show, and his very own podcast, 21st and Prime, which debuted last night.



Sanders originally began his broadcasting career with CBS, co-hosting the NFL Today pregame show from 2001-2003. He spent the next 14 years as an analyst for the NFL Network, headlining popular shows like GameDay Prime and Thursday Night Football.

Congratulations to Hall of Famer @DeionSanders on becoming the head coach at @JacksonStateU!



Sanders will be the 21st head coach in the history of the university's football program.



Read: https://t.co/0UhQ2vxfte pic.twitter.com/SIYM0O8RU1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 21, 2020