The sixth week of the college football season has many questions. Journalists/wannabe college football insiders Mark Bergin and Lara Saavedra try to answer some of them.

What’s your tweet-length reaction to Week 5 of the college football season?

Mark Bergin: Don’t run the ball on fourth-and-5, especially when Saquon Barkley is gone to the NFL.

The ACC’s only realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff, Clemson, is hanging on by a thread. That is, unless you're a believer in the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Lara Saavedra: Clemson could be in trouble – Trevor Lawrence may know Dabo Swinney’s offense, but there are some things that just come with experience (like knowing when to go out of bounds).

Brent Venables' suffocating defense won the game for Clemson against Syracuse. Did you see the Xavier Thomas sack?!

The Trevor Lawrence injurypic.twitter.com/2dO2yrOPVR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2018

2018 #AllAmerican Bowl 🇺🇸 alum Xavier Thomas puts an end to Syracuse’s upset bid.



pic.twitter.com/dgtSHUthFS — All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) September 29, 2018

Which Week 6 game are you most looking forward to?

Bergin: I have my eye on two games.

No. 5 LSU @ No. 22 Florida

This game is important because of the strength discrepancy between the SEC East and the SEC West in recent history. Like the NBA, the West has been considerably stronger than the East in the last 10 years or so.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The SEC East went 3-11 against the SEC West last season. However, so far this season the East is 2-0 against the West with 12 more games scheduled, not including the conference championship game.

Last year marked the first time a team from the SEC East (Georgia) won the conference championship game since Florida won it in 2008.

Two questions I have about this game:

1. Is LSU actually legitimate with big wins early in the season against Miami and Auburn?

2. Would Florida fans forgive Dan Mullen for the loss to Kentucky – the Gators lost for the time first time to the Wildcats since 19865 – if the Gators beat the Tigers?

Rutgers @ Illinois

Rutgers at Illinois should be an epic toilet bowl. Only Nebraska has a worse record than the two teams in the Big Ten.

Illini head coach Lovie Smith is 7-21 during his tenure with the program.

Smith he has as many wins over Football Championship Subdivision opponents (two) as he does against Power Five schools in his tenure thus far.

He’s due to make $5 million in 2018, which makes him one of the top-10 highest-paid coaches in the sport.

Smith isn’t going anywhere anytime soon either. His buyout is $12.67 million as of Dec. 1. His buyout would drop to a little more than $4 million after the 2019 season and a little more than $2 million after 2020.

Smith’s counterpart, Chris Ash, doesn’t make as much at $2.2 million in 2018. However, he has a 7-22 record as Rutgers head coach and a $10.35 million buyout.

Kudos to both Smith and Ash’s agents for structuring such lucrative buyouts. Did anyone else know that Smith’s son is also his agent?!

Saavedra: I’m all-in on the Red River Showdown.

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Texas

When it comes to OU-Texas, all rules are thrown out. This win means more. It just does.

Oklahoma’s offense is one of the best in the nation, so they won’t lose because they can’t score enough points.

If Texas wants to win, they will have to keep OU’s defense on the field like Army did. The Knights held possession for 44:41 during regulation, but ended up losing to the Sooners in overtime.

Is the Heisman Trophy Tua Tagovailoa’s to lose?

Bergin: In a word, yes.

FiveThirtyEight had a great piece on how Alabama’s offense is now as prolific as its defense. Can you imagine how dominant Nick Saban would’ve been if he would’ve had a quarterback like Tagovailoa in previous seasons?

Two SEC West opponents still pose as legitimate mild threats to Alabama’s undefeated season: at LSU and at home in the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and West Virginia’s Will Grier could very well eliminate each other from Heisman contention.

West Virginia has a brutal four-game stretch to conclude the season.

If Oklahoma and West Virginia are the two best teams in the Big 12, they could possibly play back-to-back games. One team would also probably need to win both to make it to the College Football Playoff.

The only other legitimate contender so far is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Tua Tagovailoa is the only quarterback in the nation with a perfect passer rating from a clean pocket pic.twitter.com/Dc2TgCJ8P9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 4, 2018

Saavedra: Not so fast! The way I see it, it's a three-way race. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier have had put up great numbers so far. There’s still a lot of football left in the season.

ESPN’s College GameDay heads to Dallas this weekend for Oklahoma versus Texas. Which team will Lee Corso pick?

Bergin: I’m tired of hearing the mantra “Texas is back baby!” On the field, the Longhorns haven’t mattered since the team lost in the national championship game in 2009.

Texas belongs in the same conversation as other pretenders with storied histories, including Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and recently Florida State. It seems like these teams end up being all sizzle and no steak.

Corso uses his brain and picks the Sooners.

Saavedra: It will give me great joy when I see Corso pick OKLAHOMA!

What will Sunday’s headline be?

Bergin: Pair of undefeated ACC teams – Clemson and N.C. State – set for epic Week 8 showdown

Note: Both teams have bye weeks in Week 7.

Saavedra: Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant announces what school he’ll transfer to...

Note: The AP Top 25 Poll is used for the team rankings throughout this story. USA Today contributed to this story.

Mark Bergin is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Lara Saavedra is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Follow her on Twitter or email her at lsaavedra@wtsp.com. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

© 2018 WTSP