Former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer has been placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Ohio State University said.

A statement from Ohio State says the school is looking into allegations that he knew of domestic abuse allegations made against former wide receiver coach Zach Smith in 2015.

Ryan Day will serve as the acting head football coach until the investigation is finished.

"(Ohio State Athletic Director) Gene (Smith) and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion," Meyer said in a statement. "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."

Ohio State University issued the following statement:

The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations. During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.

Meyer was head coach at UF from 2005 to 2010.

CBS Sports reports that when asked at this year's Big Ten Media Days, Meyer said he was unaware of a 2015 domestic violence incident involving former Buckeyes wide receiver Zach Smith and his now ex-wife, Courtney.

He told reporters at the event in Chicago that he was only informed of the situation right before his appearance.

"I got a text last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing," Meyer told reporters, adding, "I don't know who creates a story like that."

However, ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy reported Wednesday that documents show Meyer did know about the 2015 incident in which Smith was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence of his then-wife.

Information from CBS Sports was used in this report.

