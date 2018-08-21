COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss an independent investigation into head coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant head coach.

Two sources connected to the investigation told the Columbus Dispatch the likely recommendation to university President Michael V. Drake is a suspension for Meyer.

The 20-member board of trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

After deliberation with the board, Drake will make his announcement. Meyer could be suspended, fired or be reinstated. Drake could also opt for a “time served” punishment since Meyer has been on administrative leave since Aug. 1.

Meyer, 54, is under contract through 2022. He is scheduled to make $7.6 million this season.

Based on available information, it seems Wednesday could be earliest we could expect an announcement.

Drake has the final say on whether Meyer keeps his job or faces other consequences.

Previous: Investigators brief Ohio State on Urban Meyer investigation; decision could come Wednesday

Meyer is under investigation after accusations he knew of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receiver coach Zach Smith in 2015 -- allegations he previously claimed to have only recently found out about. Smith was fired last month.

Meyer hasn’t spoken publicly since being placed on administrative leave, but he issued a statement saying he had followed proper protocol by reporting the allegations against Smith. He did not say to whom he reported the Smith information.

During the Big Ten Media day, Meyer said he knew about allegations against Smith when he worked for Meyer in Florida in 2009, but not the allegations in 2015 when he was at Ohio State. In his statement, he said he did know about the 2015 allegations against Smith and apologized for his misleading comments on media day.

The investigation of how Meyer handled the accusations against Smith has drawn attention to the head coach’s contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State's sexual misconduct policy.

Such specificity is becoming increasingly common in contracts for highly paid college coaches. Sports law experts say it clarifies expectations for those employees and makes it easier for schools to fire them without further payment if they don't fulfill those duties.

Meyer's contract was amended in April to include specific guidelines for reporting these types of allegations. And while some of the verbiage may seem redundant to university policy, one legal expert says it follows a recent trend of doubling down on the responsibility that coaches have to report misdeeds within their programs.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this story.

