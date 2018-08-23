COLUMBUS, Ohio – An investigative report released by Ohio State University on Wednesday night found head football coach Urban Meyer threatened to fire an assistant coach several times for domestic abuse allegations.

Investigators found Meyer had memory issues and sometimes takes medications that impair his memory.

On Wednesday night, Ohio State announced Meyer is suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season.

The 23-page report also revealed former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith took high school coaches to a Miami strip club during a recruiting visit in May 2014. The report states another Ohio State football coach joined Smith at the strip club. However, the report does not identify the other coach.

An iPhone screen capture of a checking account statement dated May 8, 2014, found Smith spent about $600 of his own money at the strip club.

The report states Meyer was aware of the coaches’ trip to the strip club. Meyer said he did not know how much money they spent.

Meyer “reprimanded Zach Smith, warning him that if it happened again, he would be fired,” the report states.

The report found Meyer did report the strip club visit to the compliance department.

Related: Click or tap here to view the full investigative report

On Wednesday night, USA TODAY Sports reporter A.J. Perez said Smith's attorney Brad Koffel released the following statement on Meyer's suspension:

"Zach Smith married a woman he should not have married. Vengeance against her ex-husband regrettably resulted in collateral damage to Urban Meyer, Gene Smith & The Ohio State University."

Sought comment from Zach Smith's attorney Brad Koffel on Meyer suspension and here it is:



"Zach Smith married a woman he should not have married. Vengeance against her ex-husband regrettably resulted in collateral damage to Urban Meyer, Gene Smith & The Ohio State University." pic.twitter.com/2Rjau9u0Vb — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) August 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP