Following South Florida's 38-20 loss to Marshall in Thursday night's Gasparilla Bowl, head coach Charlie Strong said he was "going to clean up" the program.

"A lot of guys will be leaving," he said. "We need a good washing."

It appears that Strong meant what he said. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Strong suspended 11 players for the game, and none are expected to return, along with four assistant coaches.

Speculation spread when the players didn't dress for the game.

Four of the players suspended for the bowl game were recruits of former USF and current Florida State coach Willie Taggart.

During his time coaching the Texas Longhorns, Strong dismissed nine players in three years. Before coaching a game at USF, Strong dismissed three Bulls who had been arrested.