Here's how many QBs have won back-to-back national championships | Stetson Bennett joins rare list

Bennett is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.

Example video title will go here for this video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett is a back-to-back college football national champion. How does that sound, Georgia fans?

In fact, with the 65-7 blowout win over TCU, Bennett just became the fourth quarterback in college football's modern era history to win titles in consecutive seasons. He is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.

RELATED:

Here's a full list of QBs with back-to-back titles

A.J. McCarron - Alabama ('12, '13)

Matt Leinart - USC* ('03 - co-title, '04 - later vacated)

Tommie Frazier - Nebraska ('94, '95)

Stetson Bennett - Georgia ('22, '23)

Talk about an impressive list. Stetson Bennett has firmly cemented himself as one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time.

Bennett was a walk-on at Georgia his freshman season. In 2018, he then made the transfer from UGA to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where led he led the school to a 10-2 overall record and a Mississippi Bowl win for a season, according to his UGA profile.

After Bennett re-enrolled at Georgia, he made big moves once again. Bennett started five of 10 games in the 2020 season and finished the Bulldogs' season as starting QB with him completing 86 of 155 passes for 1,179 yards and eight scores.