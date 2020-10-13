UF coach brushes aside criticism for wanting to 'pack Swamp' with 90,000 fans as COVID cases rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic.
He declined each of them. He brushed aside criticism and insisted he’s focused on defending national champion LSU.
He says he hasn't spoken to athletic director Scott Stricklin or school president Kent Fuchs.
Mullen raised eyebrows Saturday by saying he wanted to “pack the Swamp” for the team's next game against defending national champion LSU. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening guidelines now allow for full stadiums since late last month.
"Yeah, I've been preparing for LSU. But, I mean, I'll be honest. I think if you look at what we've been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, you know, I think we're a model of safety of what we've been doing during this time period," Mullen said, the Associated Press reported.
No college or professional team in the state has yet to move beyond letting a small percentage of fans in stadiums. Two weeks ago, the Gators had 2,000 of nearly a 17,000 allotment unsold for the home opener against South Carolina.
“I know our governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully, the UF administration decides to let us pack the Swamp against LSU — 100% — because that crowd was certainly a factor in the game,” Mullen said after the Aggies defeat his Gators.
ESPN College Football reported Tuesday that UF has five new COVID-19 cases, as of the latest testing results.
Over the weekend, UF President Kent Fuchs said the school "remains fully and firmly committed to following CDC guidelines for every part of our campus from classrooms to athletic venues..."
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida mom accused of killing her son, lying to police sentenced 50 years after pleading guilty
- Amy Coney Barrett faces senators' questions in day two of confirmation hearing
- Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus, tells Florida crowd he feels 'powerful'
- Maskless Gov. Ron DeSantis slaps high-fives with people at Trump's Florida rally
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter