UF football pauses team activities after increase in COVID-19 cases among players

Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said the pause will be re-evaluated by UF Health and athletic department staff on Wednesday.
Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida Gators football team has paused activities following an increase in coronavirus cases among players this week.

Athletics Director Scott Stricklin made the announcement in a statement on the Gators website, saying the move is "out of an abundance of caution."

Stricklin said head coach Dan Mullen is in communication with football players and their parents. He added, "I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU."

Stricklin said the pause in activities will be re-evaluated by UF Health and sports medicine staff on Wednesday.

The move came after Mullen continued to receive criticism for his Saturday comments about wanting to "pack the Swamp" with 90,000 fans for the team's next game against defending national champion LSU.

Over the weekend, UF President Kent Fuchs said the school "remains fully and firmly committed to following CDC guidelines for every part of our campus from classrooms to athletic venues..." 

