USF Bulls to take on Notre Dame in 3-game series next month

The Bulls will play the Irish for the first time since 2011.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For the first time since 2011, the USF Bulls will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a three-game series.

USF Football made the announcement Thursday, saying it's "the biggest addition yet" to the Bulls' 2020 nonconference schedule.

The three-game series begins with the Bulls traveling to South Bend on Sept. 19. Future game dates are to be determined, but it's planned to have the Irish come to Raymond James Stadium and then the bulls returning to South Bend for the final game.

Kick-off times and television arrangements will be announced at a later date.

USF Football said the Sept. 19 contest replaces a previously scheduled home game with Nevada that was canceled.

🚨 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



You thought once sounded nice? We scheduled them thrice.

South Bend ▶️ Tampa ▶️ South Bend

📝 DETAILS: https://t.co/CWeH6B1wID#US2F🤘 pic.twitter.com/lFiSJLN7Pz — USF Football (@USFFootball) August 27, 2020

"We are very excited for our program and our players to have to opportunity to play Notre Dame in South Bend in front of a national TV audience during the 2020 season," USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said.

The three games with Notre Dame also gives USF scheduled future nonconference home dates at Raymond James Stadium against Florida (2021), Alabama (2023), Louisville (2024), NC State (2024), Boise State (2025), Miami (2027) and the Irish.

In a preseason Associated Press poll, Notre Dame will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 10. The team finished the 2019 season ranked No. 12 in the final AP poll.

The USF Bulls kick off the season on Sept. 12 with a contest against The Citadel at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets and attendance information for Raymond James Stadium during the 2020 season will be announced at a later date.

What other people are reading right now:

