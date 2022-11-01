Jeff Scott out as USF head coach, interim coach named

The decision comes a day after the Bulls' 54-28 loss against Temple on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced two changes to its coaching staff on Sunday, including the firing of head coach Jeff Scott.

The decision comes a day after the Bulls' 54-28 loss against Temple on Saturday.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," USF Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. "While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards.

He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future."

Scott had a 4-28 record as USF's head coach throughout his three seasons with the team and 1-26 against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

"I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF," Scott said in a statement. "I especially want to thank USF President Rhea Law and Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead the football program the last three years.

"I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn't translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation. I know the future of USF football is bright and my family and I will always remember our time at USF as a very special chapter in our lives."

The university said special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of this season, the university said on its website. He has been with USF since 2019 and also had roles at Arkansas, Colorado and Montana State.

The latest changes also include the release of defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Shoop. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ernie Simes will take on Shoop's role for the rest of the season.

"I fully support Michael Kelly's difficult decision to change the leadership of our football program and move us in a different direction," USF President Rhea Law said in a statement. "I thank Coach Scott for his dedication to the University of South Florida and wish nothing but the best for him and his family in the future.

"Unfortunately, our football team's results have fallen short of our expectations and what our fans deserve. We are fully committed to finding a new coach who can rebuild the program and consistently put a winning team on the field."