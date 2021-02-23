USF spring practice begins Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida has released its spring practice schedule for the upcoming season
For five weeks, the team says it will be practicing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Morsani Football Practice Facility. The first day of practice is Tuesday, Feb. 23.
All five weeks of training will culminate at the annual spring football game Saturday, Mar. 27, which the team recently announced would take place at Raymond James Stadium.
Last season was a rough one for the Bulls, finishing at the bottom of their conference with a 1-8 record.
They hope to turn things around this year, as the season is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sep. 2, at North Carolina State University.
