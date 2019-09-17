A cancer survivor from Colorado has become the first person to swim the English Channel four times without taking a break.

Sarah Thomas swam more than 80 miles and spent around 54 hours in the chilly water that's about 64 degrees. BBC News reports she completed her swim at 6:30 a.m. local time Tuesday -- 11:30 p.m. MDT Monday.

"I'm really just pretty numb. There was a lot of people on the beach to meet me and wish me well and it was really nice of them, but I feel just mostly stunned," she reportedly said.

The rules were strict. She wasn't allowed to touch a support boat or any of its crew. There was no sleeping and she even had to eat in the water

A different battle

Thomas, however, is pretty tough. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

“I just randomly felt a lump in my breast ... ” Thomas said in an interview with 9NEWS in 2018. “I still had one swim left in the season and I didn’t want to admit to myself that I thought something was wrong.”

In November 2017, doctors confirmed her suspicions. She had breast cancer. At the time, she was 35 years old, and at the top of her swimming game.

“I was feeling strong, I hadn’t had any injuries and I just really felt like I was prepared to take on the world,” Thomas said. “When you get a diagnosis of cancer you have to reevaluate everything you’ve ever wanted to do.”

Through surgery, chemo and radiation, she kept her goal of swimming the channel as her motivation.

Born to swim

Thomas started swimming when she was a young child, participating in the sport in high school and college. It wasn't until 12 years ago that she got interested in open water swimming. She calls her first 10k race in Horsetooth Reservoir a “gateway drug.” Since then she has set a record in Lake Powell, crossed the English Channel, swam in Loch Ness and around Manhattan, to name a few of her epic swims.

In 2017, she spent 67 hours and 16 minutes awake while swimming in open water.

That 67-hour swim in Lake Champlain earned the ultra-marathon swimmer a world record for the longest solo, nonstop, unassisted, current-neutral swim. During that 104.6-mile swim, she ate and drank while treading water, taking small breaks, but mostly, she just swam.

