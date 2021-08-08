Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

The fan's voice could be heard on the televised broadcast of the Rockies' game against the Miami Marlins Sunday.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies confirmed to 9NEWS on Monday that an investigation into a fan allegedly shouting the N-word at Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins found the fan was actually trying to get the attention of the Rockies mascot, Dinger, shouting that name.

The fan’s voice, captured over TV broadcasts for both the Marlins and the Rockies, quickly went viral as many people, including the Marlins' broadcaster, believed the fan used a racial slur directed at Lewis Brinson, an outfielder for the Marlins.

Video from the broadcast shows a fan near home plate waving to screen left, appearing to yell something. Dinger, the dinosaur mascot for the Rockies, is seen in the top left corner of the screen.

Cory Little, spokesman for the Colorado Rockies, said the team spoke to the fan Monday morning, who confirmed he was trying to get the mascot’s attention to take a photo. Little said the organization worked with AT&T Sportsnet, the local broadcaster for the game to determine which microphone picked up the comment, then confirmed via video this was indeed the fan.

Little also confirmed that no one on the field, including umpires and players, heard a vile comment.

On Sunday night, the Rockies tweeted a statement condemning the racial slur, vowing a full investigation into the incident, and promising to ban the fan from Coors Field. The team hasn’t publicly amended that statement with this new information, other than confirming the details of the investigation to 9News.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

NEW: The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur. The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast. #9News — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.