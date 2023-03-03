77 inches of snow fall at Colorado ski area in 9 days

Back-to-back storm systems have gifted parts of Colorado with several feet of fresh powder.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Wolf Creek Ski Area is officially a winter wonderland after receiving 77 inches of new snow in the past nine days.

The southwest Colorado ski area said it had back-to-back winter storm cycles to end February and begin March.

Wolf Creek Ski Area said it received 45 inches of snow from Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Friday, Feb. 24.

A second storm quickly followed on Sunday, Feb. 26, dumping an additional 32 inches of powder over a five-day period.

Located near the Colorado towns of Pagosa Springs and South Fork, Wolf Creek Ski Area said its received 356 inches of snow so far this season. As of Friday, the ski area's summit snow depth was 146 inches, and the midway depth measured 130 inches.

Colorado's mountains have another chance at snow next week. Colorado will get a few rounds of high-elevation snow next week, starting on Monday.

The state's next storm pattern will be accompanied by strong winds, which will combine to make travel difficult across the high country on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll probably see a few inches of snow from these storm systems in the Denver area next week, with the middle of the week most favored for that snowfall.

Wednesday holds the best chance for snow along the Front Range. If we get snow on Wednesday, it’d make it the eighth Wednesday out of the last nine with at least a trace of snowfall in Denver.

