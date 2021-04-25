Tampa Bay area local Colton Herta wins St. Pete Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Colton Herta has won on the street course at St. Petersburg for his fourth career IndyCar victory.
That ties him with his father, Bryan, on IndyCar's win list.
Colton Herta, who lives in Belleair Beach, claimed victory Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
It took Bryan Herta 12 years to win his four races but his son has done it in just 34 starts. The father and son have been paired on the radio this season.
Colton Herta is considered a rising IndyCar star and legitimate title favorite.
His win was the 66th for Andretti Autosport, which struggled through 2020 with only one victory.
Josef Newgarden finished second and Simon Pagenaud was third.
