WATCH: Colts, Bucs fans unite to sing national anthem after sound system malfunctioned

INDIANAPOLIS — Something incredible happened at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday before the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers even began playing.
The Colts hosted the Buccaneers in a 1 p.m. game at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was yet another nail-biter for the Colts.
It was a tie game until Leonard Fournette scored his fourth touchdown of the day, bringing Tampa Bay into the lead, 38-31, with 3:29 left to go in the fourth quarter.
Although Tampa Bay came out victorious, there was a moment when all fans in the jam-packed stadium were united.
When it came time to sing the national anthem, the sound system wasn't working. So, the entire stadium chimed in, singing together and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera.