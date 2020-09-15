x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Games for 2 Hillsborough high schools postponed after positive COVID-19 case

According to a representative from the district, some students on both schools' football teams have been quarantined.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County high schools won't have football games until Oct. 9. 

Hillsborough County Schools confirmed one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Newsome High School. Because of this, some students on both Newsome and Durant High School's football teams have been quarantined. 

This means both teams' games will be postponed until Oct. 9.

Friday night lights across the Tampa Bay area have begun to illuminate again, but things, as they so often are now thanks to coronavirus, are different.

For the first time, every school in both Hillsborough and Pinellas will be streaming all of their games live. 

RELATED: Hillsborough and Pinellas to live stream most sporting events

RELATED: Fall football returns to Tampa Bay area high schools

RELATED: Here's what high school sports fans can expect this fall

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter