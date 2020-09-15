Games for 2 Hillsborough high schools postponed after positive COVID-19 case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County high schools won't have football games until Oct. 9.
Hillsborough County Schools confirmed one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Newsome High School. Because of this, some students on both Newsome and Durant High School's football teams have been quarantined.
This means both teams' games will be postponed until Oct. 9.
Friday night lights across the Tampa Bay area have begun to illuminate again, but things, as they so often are now thanks to coronavirus, are different.
For the first time, every school in both Hillsborough and Pinellas will be streaming all of their games live.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 2 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Sally
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
- Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Tampa girl
- 'I identify as bisexual': Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum comes out in emotional interview
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he'll now stand for national anthem
- South Dakota Attorney General reported hitting deer, actually killed man, investigators say
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter