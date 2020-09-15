Games for 2 Hillsborough high schools postponed after positive COVID-19 case

According to a representative from the district, some students on both schools' football teams have been quarantined.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County high schools won't have football games until Oct. 9.

Hillsborough County Schools confirmed one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Newsome High School. Because of this, some students on both Newsome and Durant High School's football teams have been quarantined.

This means both teams' games will be postponed until Oct. 9.

Friday night lights across the Tampa Bay area have begun to illuminate again, but things, as they so often are now thanks to coronavirus, are different.

For the first time, every school in both Hillsborough and Pinellas will be streaming all of their games live.

What other people are reading right now: