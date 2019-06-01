Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns was carted off the field Saturday night after suffering a gruesome ankle injury.

With about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter, Hurns hauled in a 14-yard pass from Dak Prescott. As Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald brought him to the turf, though, Hurns' left ankle got twisted up and could be seen on a broadcast replay breaking under the weight of his body.

Play stopped for several minutes as a silence befell an AT&T Stadium crowd roughly 100,000 strong.

Before Hurns left the playing field on a stretcher, both benches cleared as players from both teams wished the first-year Cowboy well.

Classy move by Cowboys, Seahawks benches coming to wish WR Allen Hurns well before he was carted off pic.twitter.com/7BkY2rLWl2 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 6, 2019

Hurns, obviously ruled out for the game, gave a thumbs-up on his way off the field, but was visibly in pain. His ankle was put in an inflatable cast before he was put on a stretcher.

Support for Hurns, who is well-liked among the media and in the Cowboys' locker room, poured in from around the sports world.

Jason Garrett holding Allen Hurns’ hand 😢 pic.twitter.com/hmHObSvgGC — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) January 6, 2019

Say a prayer for Allen Hurns 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1URvGN94r6 — tony casillas (@tccasillas) January 6, 2019

All of AT&T Stadium showing support for Allen Hurns while he was being carted off the field with an injury. pic.twitter.com/ihZdflxKUl — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2019

Prayers up for Hurns I think he Broke his leg 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2019

Damn! Pretty hard to watch that injury to the @dallascowboys WR Allen Hurns. Don’t wish that on anyone. God Bless that brother, wishing him a full recovery. Damn! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 6, 2019

A press box full of grizzled, veteran reporters here at AT&T Stadium all audibly gasped at the replay of Allen Hurns ankle injury. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 6, 2019

The play can be seen in full below or here.

WARNING: The video is rather grisly and not for the faint of heart.