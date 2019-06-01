Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns was in surgery late Saturday night after being carted off the field with a gruesome ankle injury he suffered during the Cowboys' wild card playoff game.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Hurns was "probably in surgery at this time" after the game Saturday night, according to the Associated Press.
With about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter, Hurns hauled in a 14-yard pass from Dak Prescott. As Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald brought him to the turf, though, Hurns' left ankle got twisted up and could be seen on a broadcast replay breaking under the weight of his body.
Play stopped for several minutes as a silence befell an AT&T Stadium crowd roughly 100,000 strong.
Before Hurns left the playing field on a stretcher, both benches cleared as players from both teams wished the first-year Cowboy well.
Hurns, obviously ruled out for the game, gave a thumbs-up on his way off the field, but was visibly in pain. His ankle was put in an inflatable cast before he was put on a stretcher.
Support for Hurns, who is well-liked among the media and in the Cowboys' locker room, poured in from around the sports world.
The play can be seen in full below or here.