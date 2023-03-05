Longtime Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer dead at 58

The Rays said there will be no radio broadcast in Sunday's spring training game against the Orioles in honor of Dave Wills.

TAMPA, Fla. — Longtime Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer, Dave Wills, died on Sunday at the age of 58, according to a news release.

Wills was the team's radio announcer for the past 18 years, the Rays said in the news release.

The Rays said Wills was a beloved figure among fans and was loved for his passion, enthusiasm and expertise. Wills called some of the most memorials moments in Rays history including the team’s run to the World Series in 2008 and 2020, the organization said.

"His contributions to the Rays organization and the Tampa Bay community will never be forgotten," the organization wrote in the news release.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” said Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg.

“He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”