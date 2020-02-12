It's unclear exactly how many will be let into the venue, but attendees will be spread out to promote social distancing.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 2021 Daytona 500 will allow a limited number of fans.

While it's unclear exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend in-person, organizers confirm it will be fewer than usual.

The 63rd annual race, which is scheduled for Feb. 14, is going to feature enhanced safety protocols due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The grandstands may not look the same, but you can rest assured The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports," Daytona International Speedway tweeted.

The Speedway will be working to accommodate guests who have already bought tickets to the upcoming event. That will include reseating some fans to help promote social distancing.

"The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January," the Speedway said.

Guests will be screened before entering on race day and will be required to cover their faces. For more information about the updated Daytona 500 event, click here or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

