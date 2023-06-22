Dick Vitale confirms he will have 2 additional surgeries after vocal cord issues return

Vitale posted a screenshot on his Instagram of the story the Sarasota Herald-Tribune wrote on the announcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota-based ESPN broadcasting legend Dick Vitale confirmed on Thursday he will undergo two more throat surgeries due to vocal cord issues.

Vitale posted a screenshot on his Instagram of the story the Sarasota Herald-Tribune wrote on the announcement.

"My vocal cord issues from the past have returned as I must have 2 surgeries by Dr Zeitels with the 1st July 11 followed by 6-8 weeks of total voice rest," Vitale wrote on his Instagram in part.

"So many have it tougher than me & Dr Z feels he will have me ready for my 45 th year on college hoops."

Last year in August, Vitale shared he was officially cancer free after receiving major results of a PET scan.

Vitale received treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In April 2022, his doctor gave him the all-clear to ring the bell marking the end of his cancer treatments. Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. He has consistently praised the staff there.

Vitale has been a broadcaster with ESPN since 1979, commentating during the network's first-ever major NCAA basketball game.

Prior to appearing on-air, he had a successful playing and coaching career in professional basketball. In 2008, Vitale was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.