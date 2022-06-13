Dick Vitale shares anxiety about awaiting results of blood tests

The longtime ESPN analyst announced he was cancer-free in April after being diagnosed with lymphoma for the second time in October 2021.

SARASOTA, Fla — Dick Vitale shared on social media Monday that he underwent blood work and tests at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The longtime ESPN analyst announced he was cancer-free back in April following a second diagnosis of lymphoma in October 2021 — unrelated to his prior melanoma diagnosis.

"As many cancer patients [are] aware the anxiety now is waiting for the results of the various blood work tests," Vitale shared on Instagram on Monday.

In a previous post, Vitale said he was "praying for good results."

Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. He has consistently praised the staff there.

As many cancer patients r aware the anxiety now is waiting for the results of the various blood work tests . 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/CYst8Iz4NB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 13, 2022

The 83-year-old just celebrated a birthday on June 9, eating cake and watching the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the New York Rangers in Game 5, he shared in a social media post.

"I feel enthused as ever – as every day is so so special after battling Melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord surgery, Covid-19. Perseverance is the key to getting [through] tougher times," Vitale wrote in an Instagram caption.

Although he's worried about his blood work results, you can't take Dickie V out of the game. Following his posts about getting tests done on Monday, Vitale also shared that he's rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final round against the Colorado Avalanche — who are favored to win it all.