Dick Vitale gets OK from doctors to return for ESPN college basketball game

The longtime ESPN broadcaster recently announced he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in months.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after announcing his second cancer diagnosis, and days after receiving chemo treatment, longtime ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has been given clearance by his doctors to return for his 43rd college basketball season, the sports network announced.

According to ESPN, Vitale will once again be courtside on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to call a game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic.

Vitale had been receiving treatment for his lymphoma at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. Earlier this week he teased that doctors may give him the OK to call games between his treatments.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” Vitale said in a statement. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts."

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV gets clearance from his doctor to start his 43rd season at ESPN



After undergoing treatment for lymphoma & melanoma, Dick Vitale will be on the call for No. 1 @ZagMBB vs. No. 2 @UCLAMBB on Tuesday (10p ET, ESPN)https://t.co/0JkPUfBaEd pic.twitter.com/4BzVu7c6aR — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 18, 2021

In an article written for ESPN Front Row, Vitale in October explained that earlier this summer, he went through several procedures to remove melanoma. But now, he says he has lymphoma in an unrelated diagnosis.

Doctors plan to treat Vitale, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. According to him, his doctors have told him the treatment has a 90-percent cure rate.