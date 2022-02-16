Dick Vitale released from hospital following vocal cord surgery

BOSTON — Sportscasting legend Dick Vitale is on the road to recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery on Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
He tweeted an update Wednesday morning, along with photos of him and hospital staff members.
"I just was released from at Mass General Hospital ! @MGH is #awesomebaby Thank You for your outstanding service," Vitale tweeted.
Vitale, 82, is being treated for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords. He previously revealed he would not be appearing on ESPN for the rest of the college basketball season.
Following the procedure, Vitale described the surgery as challenging and indicated he would be sore for about a week. But, he said his doctor felt like it was successful.
Vitale says he will be on a four-week mandatory vocal rest.
Late last year, the sports legend said he was taking a break due to vocal struggles, partially caused by inflammation in his throat. Vocal rest helped reduce that inflammation enough to allow for the surgery.
These vocal cord updates come on the heels of Vitale's larger announcement in October that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, leading him to undergo lymphoma treatments at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The more recent cancer diagnosis was not related to a previous melanoma diagnosis.
For the lymphoma, Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's brand new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. Vitale has praised the "fantastic" staff at the facility.
In November, Vitale briefly returned to the airwaves following the October cancer treatments in Sarasota. But, he stopped calling games again on Dec. 12 because of the aforementioned inflammation.