Dick Vitale released from hospital following vocal cord surgery

The sportscaster is being treated for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords.

BOSTON — Sportscasting legend Dick Vitale is on the road to recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery on Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

He tweeted an update Wednesday morning, along with photos of him and hospital staff members.

"I just was released from at Mass General Hospital ! ⁦@MGH⁩ is #awesomebaby Thank You for your outstanding service," Vitale tweeted.

I just was released from at Mass General Hospital ! ⁦@MGH⁩ is #awesomebaby Thank You for your outstanding service . pic.twitter.com/hNbG8BSU4N — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 16, 2022

Vitale, 82, is being treated for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords. He previously revealed he would not be appearing on ESPN for the rest of the college basketball season.

Following the procedure, Vitale described the surgery as challenging and indicated he would be sore for about a week. But, he said his doctor felt like it was successful.

Vitale says he will be on a four-week mandatory vocal rest.

Sorry due to discomfort from surgery I I’ll be limited on social media . Love ALL of u that have sent me 🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️ It was a 3 hr surgery Dr Zeitels said was tough but got what he needed vs Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions / must do 4 week voice rest .@ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uDjfbGXmzU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 16, 2022

Late last year, the sports legend said he was taking a break due to vocal struggles, partially caused by inflammation in his throat. Vocal rest helped reduce that inflammation enough to allow for the surgery.

These vocal cord updates come on the heels of Vitale's larger announcement in October that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, leading him to undergo lymphoma treatments at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The more recent cancer diagnosis was not related to a previous melanoma diagnosis.

For the lymphoma, Vitale underwent chemotherapy at SMH's brand new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. Vitale has praised the "fantastic" staff at the facility.