x
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60

He was famous for the 'Hand of God' goal in which he punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died.

Maradona was among the best players in history and led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity.

He was 60.

Maradona was famous for the “Hand of God” goal in which he punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. He captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

His reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team but he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.” 

