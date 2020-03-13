BOSTON, Massachusetts — The 124th annual Boston Marathon has been postponed.

It has been rescheduled for September 14, 2020.

More than 31,000 amateur and professional runners have signed up for the annual marathon.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. As of Thursday, there are 102 presumptive positive cases—six have been confirmed by the U.S. CDC. A “presumptive positive” case means it has tested positive at the state lab and has been sent to the U.S. CDC for confirmation.

