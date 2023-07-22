Hundreds of dragon boats race in Sarasota

Teams from all over the country raced dragon boats at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Hundreds of dragon boat racers braved the heat on Saturday while competing in the Club Crew National Championship in Sarasota for a chance to race in Italy.

The President of the U.S. Dragon Boat Federation, Mark Kane explained it's an all-inclusive sport. Some athletes have disabilities and some battled cancer.

"We have a team here that is visually impaired, Out of Sight Dragons, from Washington D.C.," Kane said.

There were 45 clubs from all over the U.S. in Sarasota.

Dragon boat racing is a sport that started in China over three thousand years ago. It's a sport that's for all ages.

"We have age groups from under 16 to over 60. On my team, we have a gentleman that’s over 80. So you can paddle at any age," Kane stated.