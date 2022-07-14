Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies in accidental fall

Authorities said that the 22-year-old slipped and fell on an area of rock slides west of the lake, hitting his head.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a young man died after falling and hitting his head near Triangle Lake west of Eugene. He was later identified as University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb.

According to the agency, deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of an injured person in that area. When they arrived, deputies found that the 22-year-old Webb had been out on an area of rock slides just west of Triangle Lake when he fell and hit his head.

People on the scene and paramedics tried to revive Webb but to no avail. Sheriff's office search-and-rescue staff went out to help with bringing him back to the roadway, as he was roughly 100 yards down a steep trail.

"There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," LCSO said in a brief statement.

The sheriff's office declined to identify the man pending notification of his next of kin, but multiple people close to Webb responded to the news of his passing on social media. Sources at the U of O also confirmed his identity to KEZI in Eugene.

Ducks football coach Dan Lanning tweeted about Webb's death, saying how much he will be missed.

🙏 So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you! — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 14, 2022

Webb hailed from Sacramento, attending Christian Brothers High School, and was a junior at University of Oregon.