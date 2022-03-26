Coogs' season ends in Elite Eight with loss to Villanova

Villanova advances to the Final Four with a 50-44 win over Houston.

The Houston Cougars' season came to an end Saturday with a 50-44 Elite Eight loss to the Villanova Wildcats. It was a game that featured two of the best defensive teams in the country. Villanova led wire-to-wire in this one, as the Coogs only hit one three-pointer.

Game recap

Jermaine Samuels had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova advanced to its third NCAA Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments with a grind-it-out 50-44 victory over Houston in the South Region final Saturday.

Caleb Daniels added 14 points for the Wildcats (30-7), and fifth-year senior Collin Gillespie's only made field goal was a clutch shot late.

With both teams willing to limit possessions, the first spot for this year's Final Four in New Orleans was settled in a game that was ugly to watch with all the missed shots.

Villanova shot 28.8% from the field (15 of 52). The Cougars were only slightly better at 29.8% (17 of 57), missing their last five shots and 10 of 11 overall, and they made only one of their of 20 attempted 3-pointers.

Taze Moore had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (32-6), who were denied making consecutive Final Four appearances for the first time since 1982-84 during the Phil Slama Jama era. The starting five was completely changed from last season, including Moore and two other senior newcomers.

Game highlights

SECOND HALF

Houston cut the lead back down to five in the second half and had a chance to trim it even further, but Villanova went on another run to get the lead back to 11 at the 10-minute mark of the second half.

And Houston also got their first three-pointer of the game, with Taze Moore hitting from long-range.

Taze Moore getting Cougar fans UP after this three 🗣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KBqbJWU9MG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2022

Houston was able to cut the lead to two late, which got the mostly-Houston crowd up, but that's as close as it would get. Houston falls, 50-44.

TOUGH bucket to bring

Houston back to within two! 💪 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fV6W0KRrtk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2022

FIRST HALF

Houston got off to a slow start, falling behind early 9-2 before the teams started trading buckets. With eight minutes left in the first half, the score was Villanova 18, Houston 10. Though scoring was hard to come by, the Coogs' Reggie Cheney had one for the highlight reel.

Chaney with the jam off the bench for @UHCougarMBK 💥 pic.twitter.com/blgHLOkqLK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2022

Like Houston, Villanova is strong on defense, and so far, it's caused problems for Houston.

#KHOU11 @UHCougarMBK Nova is so fundamentally sound on defense that the Coogs are struggling in the half court sets and they're shooting only 26.7% from the field ....plus Coogs are unable to get anything going in their transition game due to Nova's great defense. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) March 26, 2022

The Coogs kept trying to claw their way back into it, and this jam by Josh Carlton helped!

Josh Carlton with the SLAM 😤



Here come the Cougars #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/z44O3l1Ydu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2022

Houston was 0-for8 from three point distance in the first half. According to ESPN stats, that's the only time in the last two seasons that they've not hit a three-pointer before halftime. And the 20 points they scored in the first half was the lowest point total for the Coogs ever in the NCAA tournament.

Entering today, Houston was shooting 40% from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament, best of any team to reach the Elite 8.



They shot 0-8 from downtown in the 1st half against Villanova, the only time they've entered the half without a three in any game over the last 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/HlM83GxGk2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2022

The 20 points for UH are the fewest they’ve ever scored in the first half of a tournament game in school history — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 26, 2022

HALFTIME: Villanova 27, Houston 20

Game Preview

Taze Moore was a player Houston coach Kelvin Sampson didn't even know. Jamal Shead was too young and inexperienced to be expected to make such an impact.

Now they are part of a completely revamped starting lineup that is trying to get the Cougars (32-5) into consecutive Final Fours for the first time since 1982-84 in the Phi Slama Jama era, long before any of the current players were born.

Sampson has had to replace his entire starting five since Houston's loss to eventual champ Baylor in a national semifinal last year. Nonetheless, these fifth-seeded Cougars play No. 2 seed Villanova (29-7) in the South Region championship game Saturday.

#KHOU11 Both @UHCougarMBK and @NovaMBB are on the court now warming up. Tip-off is just over an hour away! pic.twitter.com/eu3OLrSDWW — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) March 26, 2022

“We’ve got a lot of older guys. We've got a lot of experience,” fifth-year senior forward Fabian White Jr. said. “We just stay solid really. I think as a team we just bonded really, especially over the offseason. ... We just stick together through adversity really.”

Point guard Marcus Sasser, the lone starter back from last year's Final Four team and Houston's leading scorer, broke a bone in his left foot before Christmas. Fellow returning guard Tramon Mark had already suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

The starters for Houston, which never trailed in a 72-60 win over top-seeded Arizona in the Sweet 16, are second-year guard Shead, Cal State Bakersfield transfer Moore, two other senior newcomers (guard Kyler Edwards and post Josh Carlton) and White, who had started a handful of games before this season.

“I think last year’s team focused more on just strictly guards scoring a lot more,” Shead said. “It’s a totally different atmosphere, but the culture stays the same. We still play as hard as we do. We still play defense as much as we can. And I think everybody just feeds off of each other, just like last year’s team.”

The Architect of the UH program pic.twitter.com/zrXatK6BI0 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 26, 2022

Villanova won the 2018 national championship in San Antonio, at the Alamodome about three miles from AT&T Center, and won the 2016 title about 200 miles away in Houston. The Big East champion Wildcats beat Michigan 63-55 on Thursday night, and now have to beat the local favorite to get to their seventh Final Four.

“We’re expecting a road game. What’s funny, we really didn’t think — you know, you think about it one game at a time, and we never thought about it until I started watching that game last night when our game was over,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Then it hit me. Like, ‘Wow, we’re in for it, man.’ They’re going to have a great following here.”

The American Athletic Conference champion Cougars never trailed against Arizona. Shead scored a career-high 21 points after Moore got into early foul trouble.

Sampson recalled Shead arriving on campus two years ago when he was only 17. Shead got limited action on a team filled with talented guards his first season. This season could have been similar before Sasser and Mark got hurt.

"He’s kind of thrust into a major role early. He just had to get better,” Sampson said. “He has some older guys around him to help nurture him. That was important. Then once he found his way, he got his wings, he started flying. ... Jamal has grown up, and this team has grown up with him.”

Edwards and Carlton had already committed to Houston last spring before the Cougars found Moore in the transfer portal to fill out their roster. Moore scored a season-high 21 points in the Cougars' second-round win over Illinois.

“I had no idea who he was. ... Taze just kind of popped out of nowhere," Sampson said. “Taze is a Mississippi kid, humble, down to earth, courteous, respectful, nice, great teammate. It’s been a blessing to have him in our program. Sometimes you’ve got to get lucky. We didn’t make him the kind of kid he was. We got that when we recruited him.”

GILLESPIE’S KNEE

There was a moment in Villanova’s regional semifinal victory when senior guard Collin Gillespie’s left knee was bent awkwardly on the floor with a Michigan player on top of his leg while they went for a loose ball.

Gillespie, who missed the NCAA Tournament last season because of a torn MCL in that knee, grimaced when he got up and walked off the contact. And he played all but one minute in the victory over the Wolverines.

“There’s no doubt. I trust in my surgeon and everything that he did for me. So it’s stable,” Gillespie said Friday. “It’s just one of those things where, if you get hit, it feels a little uncomfortable, but I’m fine now. I feel good.”

PHI SLAMA PAST

Sampson said older reporters are the people who talk about Phi Slama Jama, an era for Houston basketball he says has no impact when recruiting players four decades later.

“When I think of Phi Slama Jama, I think of success. But as far as recruiting, you never talk about it or never mention it because it’s not relative to these kids today,” Sampson said. “But it is relative to the program. I think you should honor the past, but don’t live in it. Live in the future. Live for today.”

REGIONAL SUCCESS