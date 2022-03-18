ESPN announcers have moment of silence to protest Florida bill dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' by critics

The announcers said they were standing in solidarity with other colleagues who were protesting the bill.

FLORIDA, USA — Two ESPN announcers on Friday took a couple of minutes during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament to protest a Florida bill that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity at younger grade levels.

The Washington Post reports that during the first-round matchup between South Carolina and Howard, commentators Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck stayed silent for two minutes during the start of the second half. The reason the announcers said was to stand in solidarity with other colleagues who were protesting the bill.

The colleagues they were speaking about were Disney employees who have planned protests in response to Walt Disney World CEO Bob Chapek's silence over the legislation.

“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle said, according to the Post.

“Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States.”

Today during the Women's NCAA Tournament, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle remained silent for two minutes in opposition of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.



Disney employees announced on Thursday that there will be a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere.

A "full stage" walkout is also set for March 22.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that similar protests took place Saturday during the matchup between the Florida Gators and UCF Knights.

Earlier this month, Florida lawmakers passed HB 1557, officially called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Opponents dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay” because it bars educators from teaching LGBTQ-related topics within a curriculum to students in kindergarten through third grade.

After facing hefty backlash for his silence, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, across internal memos and shareholder meetings, has addressed ire over the situation.

"I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. I understand that the very need to reiterate that commitment means we still have more work to do," a staff memo obtained by the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets reads.

He'd later take a stance on the bill, publicly opposing it during a March 9 shareholders meeting. Chapek has also said he called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to express "disappointment" and "concern" with the bill.

The Walt Disney Co. has also signed the Human Rights Campaign statement opposing similar legislative efforts around the country and has pledged $5 million to organizations working to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

The Human Rights Campaign said it would not accept any such donation from Disney until the company builds "on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals...don't become dangerous laws."

As a result of the controversy, The Walt Disney Co. says it will halt its political donations in Florida as it reworks its current system into one that "will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values."