ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith hosts basketball camp in Bradenton

Stephen A. Smith is in our area, hosting a week-long youth basketball camp at IMG Academy. He spoke with the campers on Monday about positive decision-making.

BRADENTON, Fla. — ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith may be the last person you think of as a host for a local youth basketball camp, but the famed sports media personality is in Bradenton for the Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy this week.

The goal of the camp is to develop the young players' basketball skills, as well as their life skills. On Monday, he spoke to the campers about making positive decisions, setting goals and learning from mistakes.

"For me, I try to use it as an opportunity to just show them what awaits," Smith said. "And I try to use my connections to the sports world, which I know they identify with, to really highlight and crystalize that."

Smith also donated multiple camp vouchers to students at the local Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County and did a special meet-and-greet with those students inside the IMG basketball locker room. The week-long camp, according to IMG Academy, was priced starting at $2,899.

"Some of these kids won't get this opportunity ever again. So of them may. For today, it's about feeling like they're being seen," program manager Ty Scott said.

After taking photos with everyone, Smith played—and lost—a game of H-O-R-S-E to one of the campers to end the day.