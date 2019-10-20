KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reaction to head coach Jeremy Pruitt pulling on his quarterback's facemask is split after Jarrett Guarantano fumbled the football on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter against Alabama.

As Guarantano went to the sideline, cameras caught Pruitt pull on Guarantano's facemask.

Some fans online and national media say the move crossed the line, while others say it's just part of the game.

Father of Vols commit, Jalin Hyatt, says he supports Pruitt as well.

RELATED: FINAL: Alabama 35, Tennessee 13

RELATED: Two critical plays have major impact on Vols loss to no. 1 Alabama