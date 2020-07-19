Fans, with masks on, make return to sports at Texas Motor Speedway

An estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people are expected in attendance at the O'Reilly Autoparts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

For the first time since March, fans attended a sporting event in North Texas Sunday.

And every single fan who entered the gates at TMS wore a mask.

Many of the fans entering the gates below the grandstands wore their masks as they approached the ticketing booths. Some elected to put them on as they walked closer to the gate agents. And some had to be instructed to put their masks on at the gate. Gate agents told patrons they could not enter the facility until they had put their mask over the face.

Every fan that entered @TXMotorSpeedway today had to be wearing a mask as they passed through the front gates.



Once inside, fans were spaced out throughout the cavernous bleachers that rise above the Speedway's 1.5-mile oval. A grandstand that can seat over 120,000 people allowed for spacing of the various families and groups who elected to come to the Speedway.

The families and groupings pockmarked the frontstretch grandstand all along the track.

Most fans in the stands appeared to follow social distancing guidelines, both in their seats as well as on the concourses. As they entered outside the gates, it was less precise, as fans waited to have their tickets scanned to enter.