Fernandez gets 400th win as USF women beat High Point 62-46

TAMPA, Fla — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points and USF coach Jose Fernandez got his 400th career win as the No. 16 Bulls beat High Point 62-46.

Fernandez — who was, in November of 2000, elevated from recruiting coordinator to head coach after just months at USF — took over a moribund program that hadn’t finished better than one game over .500 since moving to Division I in 1982.

You can tell how good his recruiting skills are when looking at this 2021-2022 roster. Ten different countries are represented on the 14 person team. He also brought in a great like Courtney Williams who is a WNBA All-Star and former No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

It took some time. Fernandez totaled 25 wins in his first three seasons at the university, but since 2003, the Bulls have made a postseason tournament every year except one (2011).

Congratulations to the man that has built our program, @CoachJFernandez !

“Only reason you get to 400…is you’ve got some pretty good people who have coached with you. That’s No. 1,” Fernandez said. “No. 2 is you’ve had some really, really good basketball players. I know when you look at that number it’s a lot of wins. It’s a lot of different teams and preparations to win games, but you don’t get this number by yourself.”

The monumental milestone comes with one of South Florida’s best teams to date. The Bulls are ranked No. 16 in the country and are still trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

Bethy Mununga — who finished with 16 points — made a 3-pointer to make it 17-14 early in the second quarter and South Florida led the rest of the way. Jensen Edwards shot 7 of 11 and finished with 17 points for High Point.

The rest of the Panthers made just 21% (8 of 38) from the field.

USF plays West Virginia on Monday in West Palm Beach.