ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are 42 days away from the 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The 14-turn, 1.8-mile racing circuit incorporates downtown streets from Pioneer Park to part of the runway at Albert Whitted Airport. The race is 110 laps.
The event is March 13-15.
Tickets are available on the Grand Prix's website or by calling 1-888-476-4479.
For more information, click here.
