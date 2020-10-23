Firestone extends its title sponsorship of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg through 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, Bridgestone Americas, Inc announced it is extending its title sponsorship of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for another three years.
The new agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014 and maintains Firestone’s naming rights on the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES event through the 2023 season.
This year's race was postponed from March to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the road to St. Petersburg has certainly been different this year, we are thrilled to return to the streets of St. Pete and help crown an NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion,” said Lisa Boggs, Director of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “Firestone tires have taken the checkers with the winner at all 15 INDYCAR SERIES races here, and we’re proud to continue growing our partnership with Green Savoree Racing Promotions to support this marquee event in a community that shares our passion for the sport.”
The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg opens the IndyCar Series as it has for the past nine seasons. It brings racing fans from all over for a weekend full of fun, and, of course, fast cars.
