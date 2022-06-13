Recreational fishermen can catch red snapper beginning Friday

The season for state and federal waters along the Florida Gulf Coast will last 57 days — the longest ever.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Highly anticipated by local and national fishermen alike, Florida’s recreational red snapper season begins Friday in state and federal Gulf waters off Florida.

It’s the longest season ever — lasting 57 days. It will end on July 31 and reopen in the fall for three consecutive weekends starting Oct. 8, and again in November for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving weekends.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the 2022 season in April, explaining the extended time would allow more time for families to take advantage of holiday weekends.

The season brings excitement as people prepare to take on the large, red fish that is known for putting up a fight on board. But, their flavorful and flaky flesh is highly sought after.

Heather Hunsucker, the owner of Reel Deal Sportfishing, said many anxiously wait for the season to open locally and many travel from outside Florida specifically to fish for red snapper.

“Red snapper are cool fish,” Hunsucker said. “They’re delicious to eat. They’re big. They’re beautiful.”

For charters, the season begins earlier at the start of the June. However, it isn’t uncommon for the fish to be picked up outside of the season while fishermen are out looking for other species like grouper.

“You can’t keep them,” Hunsucker said. “So here you have the beautiful red snapper, and you got to throw it back. So June 1 is kind of like a national holiday in our industry.”

So what should eager recreational fishermen keep in mind this season?

This season applies to recreational anglers fishing from private boats in Florida Gulf state and federal waters. For-hire operations without a federal reef fish permit may also participate but are limited to Florida Gulf state waters.

The current 2022 quota is 1,167,163 pounds. The daily bag limit is 2 per person; excluding charter captains and crews. The minimum size limit is 16 inches.

Descending devices or venting tools must be rigged and ready for use in Gulf federal water trips that target reef fish according to DESCEND Act measures.

Those who plan to fish for red snapper using a private recreational boat in any Florida state or federal waters must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler. They can Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and get more information at MyFWC.com/SRFS.

State Reef Fish Anglers can expect a questionnaire for Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey in the mail regarding their reef fish trips. This should be responded to regardless of whether one fished this season to allow the FWC the opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper.

Fishermen should look out for barotrauma symptoms when catching red snapper and other deep-water fish. Symptoms include: the stomach coming out of the mouth, bloated belly, distended intestines and bulging eyes. When releasing a fish with these pressure-change injuries, use a descending device or venting tool to aid survival as they return to deep levels.