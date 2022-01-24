x
Athletes with Florida ties competing in 2022 Winter Games in Beijing

Of the 222 U.S. athletes competing, five are from the Sunshine State.
United States' Brittany Bowe competes during the women's 1,000 meters at the World Cup speedskating meet at the Utah Olympic Oval on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are more than one week away and 222 athletes from the United States are scheduled to compete.

Of the 222 U.S. athletes, five of them have a connection to the warm state of Florida. While that is only 11 percent of the total number of athletes competing, winter sports are not as common for Floridians as it is for our northern neighbors.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will compete across 21 events (15 Olympic events and 6 Paralympic events).

Let's take a look at the athletes competing who have ties to Florida.

Brittany Bowe

United States' Brittany Bowe competes in the women's 500 meters during the world single distances speedskating championships Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

At 33, Brittany Bowe is a two-time Olympian speedskater from Ocala, Fla. She previously competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. In 2018, she was part of the women's team pursuit bronze medalists. And recently, Bowe won gold in the 1,000-meter and silver in the 1,500-meter. She attended college at Florida Atlantic University.

Declan Farmer

10ThingstoSeeSports - United States' Declan Farmer celebrates his goal during the ice sledge hockey semifinal match against Canada at the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, March 13, 2014. United States won 3-0. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Declan Farmer is a Tampa native competing in sled hockey at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. The 24-year-old is a two-time gold medalist in both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics. Farmer has been playing sled hockey since he was 9-years-old, according to Team USA. He was born a bilateral amputee and was introduced to sled hockey at a clinic in Clearwater, Fla. in 2006. Declan is a member of both the Tampa Bay Lightning sled hockey team and Florida Bandits. He attended college at Princeton Unversity.

Erin Jackson

United States' Erin Jackson skates during the women's 500-meter World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Erin Jackson made history by becoming the first Black American woman to win a world cup speedskating race back in November in the 500-meter. The 29-year-old speedskater is also from Ocala, Fla. and competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Initially, Jackson did not qualify for the 2022 Olympic team, but Bowe stepped down from the 500-meter speedskating race to allow Jackson a spot. She attended college at the University of Florida.

Frank Del Duca

Frank del Duca of USA and team in action during the Men's 4-Bob World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland,, on Sunday Jan. 16, 2022. (Mayk Wendt/Keystone via AP)

While he might not have grown up in Florida, Frank Del Duca was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and grew up in Bethel, Maine. The 30-year-old bobsled athlete has competed in several World Championship competitions between 2016 and 2017 and attended college at the University of Maine.

Josh Williamson

Hunter Church and Joshua Williamson of the US greet with spectators after crossing the finish line of the two-man bobsled competition at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Josh Williamson, 25, is a Lake Mary, Florida native who actually went to college to play Lacrosse at Mercer University. Williamson grew an interest in bobsled by winning Team USA's "Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful" in 2017. He has also competed in the 2019 two and four-man World Championships. Williams currently attends college at Florida State University.

The 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will begin on Feb. 2, with opening ceremonies to begin on Feb. 4.

