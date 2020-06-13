They can play and get paid: Future and former Florida college athletes cheer on new law

Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that will allow college athletes in Florida to receive payment for their name, image, or likeness.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting July 1st 2021, college athletes in Florida will have the opportunity to make money from their name, image, or likeness.

Florida has now become the third state to pass a law that targets the NCAA's current rules restricting college athlete compensation. But Florida's law will go into effect first, 18 months before California and Colorado's.

For WWE star Titus O’Neil, that bill would have made a huge difference for him during his time at the University of Florida.

“It would have made a huge difference. And yes, I come from a single-parent home, I have three younger brothers," O'Neil said. "A lot of my Pell grant money was sent back home to my mom so I could help her the little bit I could. Whether it be a light bill here or there, or helping my little brothers get some school shoes.”

Athletic programs, like the one at USF, recognize the inequities that the current NCAA policies have.

“You know there’s a lot of things that are covered, that were fundamentally unfair in certain ways," Michael Kelly, the vice president of athletics at USF said. "Like the fact that you could be a general student could still have their own business and could still have an invention or make money, as a brand ambassador, or what have you. Whereas, the legislation wouldn’t allow a student-athlete to do that.”

Aspiring college athletes are already considering the benefits, like Rocco Becht. The high school junior at Wiregrass Ranch High School is the son of a former NFL player, but he knows not all make it that far.

“If you don’t get drafted and you come out early, there is nothing you can do because you can’t go back," Becht said. "So that money will provide them with a step-stool for them to get their career going.”

Becht has already received four college offers, including one from Florida International University, “I am going to have to think about it more, but it definitely gives me more of a challenge to chose for where I am going to go for college.”

Many hope and believe the NCAA will follow Florida taking a stand on paying student-athletes.

"Visibility of college sports has increased dramatically. The TV contracts have increased, the shoe contracts have increased, the merchandising contracts have increased," O'Neil said. "So it’s time for these athletes to have an opportunity to take part in this big, money-making machine that they are responsible for helping to make all this money for.”

