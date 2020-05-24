x
Florida coach suspended for allegedly holding practice during pandemic

The high school canceled all sporting events on March 18.
MIAMI — A Florida high school football coach has been suspended as administrators investigate whether he held practice against the rules during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Miami Herald reports the school Miami Northwestern has launched an investigation when it learned there had been unauthorized football training. 

The coach Max Edwards was suspended indefinitely. The Miami-Dade school district says the school was in communication with parents of students who may have been involved in the training. 

The state's governing body for high school sports canceled all high school athletic events in the state on March 18, nine days before the start of spring football practices. 

