Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

He is the latest person involved with the team to test positive for the virus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida Head Football Coach, Dan Mullen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mullen announced his positive case on Twitter saying, " I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed."

This positive case is the latest for the Gators team as earlier this week 21 team members have tested positive for coronavirus, pausing team activities.

The coronavirus outbreak among the team has been responsible for two SEC games being postponed just this week.

In his announcement, Mullen thanked Gator Nation for its support as everyone impacted by the virus is recovering, sharing that all are experiencing "mild to no symptoms." But the head coach did not share whether or not he was asymptomatic.

While fighting the virus, Mullen said he is continuing to self-isolate from his family who "all remain healthy." He also shared that he is following all guidelines set by UFHealth, the CDC and public health officials.

"I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe," Mullen said

