UF welcomes head coach Billy Napier to lead football program

Napier has spent the last four seasons at University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida officially announced the addition of Billy Napier as the head football coach of the Florida Gators, according to a release from UF.

Napier is the 28th head coach in the program's history.

Napier, 42, is expected to remain with the Ragin Cajuns (11-1) this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State (10-2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday.

He'll head to Gainesville one day later, Dec. 5, for a press conference on the Gators campus.

"We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida," Napier said in a statement. "Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players; as people, as students, and on the field.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said he's been following Napier's career and was hopeful he'd be able to hire the head coach at Florida once the position opened.

"I'm so pleased that Billy, Ali, Annie, Sammy Nelson and Charlie are coming to Gainesville. It's an exciting day for the Gators," Stricklin said in the release.

Napier will then take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last week after the team’s fourth loss in five games.

Mullen was let go from the team less than a year after leading the Gators to the New Year's Six bowl for the third consecutive year, AP reports.

Napier has reportedly been one of college football's "rising stars and hottest names in recent years," the media outlet explains. He was also in the mix for other openings at Virginia Tech and TCU while also having a track record for turning down universities in the past.

According to AP, Napier is known for "having detailed organization skills he adopted during his time with Saban."

Before the coach's arrival to Louisana, the team reportedly didn't rank since 1943. The team also didn't win 10 games, but now, according to AP, he's done it in three seasons straight.