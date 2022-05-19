Longtime Florida Gators play-by-play announcer Mick Hubert is retiring

Fans will be familiar with his iconic "Oh My!"

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The veteran voice of the Florida Gators is calling it quits after a career spanning more than three decades.

Mick Hubert, 68, is heading off into retirement. His legendary voice was heard across national championships and more than 2,500 games, according to a written announcement about his departure.

Hubert will retire after this weekend's UF-South Carolina baseball series at Condron Ballpark, according to FloridaGators.com.

"That's going to be it,'' Hubert told the website. "This wasn't the end of a five-year plan. I don't know if I can explain how I knew, but I knew."

Hubert told the University of Florida he had been considering ending this chapter in his life for a while and determined this was the right time through prayer and reflection.

Next week, FloridaGators.com says Hubert and his wife will relocate to Sarasota where they own a home. They recently sold their place in Gainesville.

Hubert was hired to replace David Steele in 1989. He felt like a strong candidate having a decade of experience as sports director at the CBS affiliate in Dayton, Ohio. It was in that city where he also developed a strong reputation as a solid play-by-play announcer, calling football and basketball games at the University of Dayton, according to UF.

FloridaGators.com described Hubert as "synonymous with the Gators."

"He is the only broadcaster in history to call national championship wins for the same school in college football (three), men's basketball (two), and baseball (one)," senior writer Scott Carter explained.